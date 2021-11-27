Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $212.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.33 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

