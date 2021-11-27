Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells 4,030 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Starbucks stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 184,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
