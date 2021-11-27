Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells 4,030 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Starbucks stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 184,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

