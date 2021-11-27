SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,634 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

