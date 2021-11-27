EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,573 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.