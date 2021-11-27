Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $712,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 49.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADER stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

