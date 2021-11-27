Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Purchases $120,500.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Carey purchased 12,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $169,200.00.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $415.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XAIR. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.