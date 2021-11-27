American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 3,750 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

