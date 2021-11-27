Insider Buying: Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Acquires A$164,000.00 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) insider Michael Lindsay purchased 400,000 shares of Lindsay Australia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$164,000.00 ($117,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales, as well as warehouse and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.