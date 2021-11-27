Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $53.90.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

