C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $22.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $23.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,701 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.