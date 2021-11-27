Invesco Ltd. Purchases 34,094 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 119,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

