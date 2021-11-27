The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of E.W. Scripps worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 107,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSP stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $312,075. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

