Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 18,613 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $19,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA opened at $35.18 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

