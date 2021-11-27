Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,633 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

