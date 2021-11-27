Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.89.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.