Marshall Wace LLP Invests $756,000 in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $6.59 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

