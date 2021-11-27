Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 138,879 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 138,879 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TGS stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.59. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

