Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bally’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,620 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 18.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bally’s by 179,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

BALY opened at $41.11 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

