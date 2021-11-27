Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

