Marshall Wace LLP Invests $737,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,682,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

