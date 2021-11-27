Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after acquiring an additional 215,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 221,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,883 shares of company stock worth $5,451,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR opened at $13.31 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

