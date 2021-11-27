Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hawkins by 54.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter worth $243,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

HWKN stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $713.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

