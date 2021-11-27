Credit Suisse AG Has $575,000 Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3,428.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 474,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 460,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

PLYA opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,475,645 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

