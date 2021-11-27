Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $213.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.