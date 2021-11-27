Head to Head Survey: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.23%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Volatility & Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.26, meaning that its share price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 61.25 -$23.35 million N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

