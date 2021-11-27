Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.14 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.