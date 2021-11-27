Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $198,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $200.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

