Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

