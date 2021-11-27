Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $463.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $441.00 to $463.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.11.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $359.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.