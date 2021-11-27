Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.85 ($16.88).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SZU shares. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.04 ($14.82) on Friday. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of €14.62 ($16.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.