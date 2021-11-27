Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of PLAN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

