Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNN opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $111.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

