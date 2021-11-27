Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

