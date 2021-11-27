Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 34,239 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 244,564.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Vaxart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vaxart by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $938.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.