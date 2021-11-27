Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 9,616 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 96,160.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 680,490 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

