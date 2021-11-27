Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RANI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

