CRH’s (CRH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CRH by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

