Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Versus Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

