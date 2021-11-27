Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 3,992 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 99,800.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National HealthCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

