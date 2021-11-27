Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 101,071.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $375,991.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,381 shares of company stock worth $4,645,969. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

