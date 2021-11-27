The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 109,600.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

