Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 104,625.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

