Invesco Ltd. Invests $12.59 Million in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 280,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.17% of Greenwich LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

GLSI stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.