Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.