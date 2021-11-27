Invesco Ltd. Has $11.68 Million Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,651,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 855,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

