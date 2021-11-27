UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UMB Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $891,483. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.