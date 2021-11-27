Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 229,377 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.