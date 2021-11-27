iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,898 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

