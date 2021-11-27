Millennium Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $318.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.