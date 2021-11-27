Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $806,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 402,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 156,395 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 196,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 7.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISLE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

